MONAT GLOBAL (MONAT), a multinational distributor, social and direct seller of award-winning beauty products, has announced its European expansion into France. Global growth across Europe began in 2018 with the addition of Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Ireland, and the UK.

Ray Urdaneta, MONAT CEO, shared, "With our award-winning products and as the number one premium haircare direct selling brand*, we've had a steady stream of requests to expand into France for several years."

"We're looking forward to providing a warm welcome to many new Market Partners in France starting immediately. We know they are eager to share our naturally based beauty products, be rewarded and embrace our mission. Our successful expansion within Europe has shown that social selling has quickly become a preferred way to not only buy but for people to create their own financial future." said Tamila Kerimova, senior vice president and general manager for MONAT Europe.

MONAT is an American success story with an increasingly global reach. Founded in 2014, the company has invested years in researching unique plant-based ingredients and in independent clinical studies. MONAT is also a four-time winner of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling Award by Direct Selling News and recently recognized for its global sustainability efforts by the Best in Biz Awards.

"We are meeting the demands of the French consumers with the expansion of our unique business model and culture of family, service and gratitude to new European markets by opening operations in France," said Stuart MacMillan, president of MONAT. "Our holistic and innovative approaches to the development of premium beauty products, as well as attention to detail and luxury is a natural fit for the French market."

MONAT will initially launch into France in May 2023 through a serious of regional roadshows and events to introduce the business model and opportunities for founding market partners. The launch will progress throughout June, ready for the e-commerce introduction of its award-winning beauty products in the summer.

In addition to France, MONAT operates in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Lithuania, Australia and New Zealand.

*SOURCE: Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty Personal Care 2022 ed; Premium Hair Care category; MONAT Global company shares in retail value (RSP) terms, 2021 data.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a multinational distributor, social and direct seller of award-winning beauty products founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Doral, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., France, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, Australia and New Zealand.

