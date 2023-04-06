Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders held online on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. All of the motions proposed in ATEX's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting dated March 1, 2023 were overwhelmingly approved by ATEX shareholders at the Meeting. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 601,300 restricted stock units that vest over a two-year period to certain officers, employees and consultants as a 2022 annual performance award, all in accordance with its restricted share unit plan ("RSU Plan") that was approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

The detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

a total of 57,136,216 votes were cast by holders of ATEX common shares (the "Shares"), representing 38.23% of the total outstanding Shares;

56,550,238 Shares, representing 100% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five;

between 55,692,905 Shares and 56,551,105 Shares, representing between 98.48% and 100% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of the election of directors for the ensuing year as follows: Craig Nelsen - 100%; Raymond Jannas - 100%; Robert Suttie - 98.48%; Alejandra Wood - 99.93%; and Jamile Cruz - 100%;

56,816,578 Shares, representing 99.44% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of re-appointing DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

51,883,583 Shares, representing 91.75% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of passing an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's stock option plan (the " Plan ") for the ensuing year;

51,883,583 Shares, representing 91.75% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of passing an ordinary resolution approving the RSU Plan; and

51,883,583 Shares, representing 91.75% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of passing an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying certain amendments to the Plan.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project is located immediately north of the El Indio Mineral Belt in Atacama Region, Chile.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections, and forecasts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among others: the vesting schedule of the restricted stock units. Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

