SINGAPORE, Apr 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Singaporean banking sector has long been a powerhouse in Southeast Asia, playing a pivotal role in the region's financial landscape. Trends in this dynamic industry have evolved considerably in recent years, driven by factors such as technological advancements, changing customer expectations, and mounting regulatory pressures.

The 18th Edition of BFSI IT Summit, is taking place on 12th May 2023 in Singapore. The summit will bring together thought leaders, and leading industry experts to share their knowledge and experience on the latest technologies and trends shaping industries in the region.

The Summit is taking place with the support of Singapore Fintech Association, ASIFMA (Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association), Fintech Association of Hong Kong.

At the summit, you will hear from top IT experts on emerging technologies, strategies, action plans and best practices towards building an agile digital organization. We will have panel discussions, industry keynotes and solution showcases that will enable IT leaders to chart out the optimal strategic path.

The event will focus on topics like Web 3.0, Open banking, Implementing zero trust security, Fintech, Future of insurance and Vision 2025: Towards Digital Sovereignty.

Experts joining the conference are:

Arjun Chib, MD Global Head, Consumer, Private, and Business Banking On Boarding Operations Hub, Standard Chartered Bank

Reuben Lim, Chief Operating Officer, Singapore FinTech Association

Viren Mantri, CISO, SC Ventures

Sourabh Chitrachar, Regional VP Asia- Technology Strategy & Ops, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Frankie Shuai, APAC Regional Information Security Officer, DWS Group

, APAC Regional Information Security Officer, DWS Group Qamar Saleem, Regional Manager Asia & Pacific, Financial Institutions Group, International Finance Corporation

The event agenda will focus on the following:

Vision 2025: Towards Digital Sovereignty

Transitioning into the Future with Web 3.0

Cloud & Cyber Security the pillars of Technology in Singapore

A Leap Forward in SEA Open Banking Space

Fin-Tech as a gateway to Innovation

Customer Experience Powered by Technology

Singapore's future of Insurance in a Data Driven World

The summit is expected to attract 120+ attendees from across the region, making it a must-attend event for everyone in the industry.

For more information and to register for the event, Visit: https://bfsiitsummit.com/singapore/

