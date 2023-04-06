Uranium Multi Chain: Uranium Multichain Introduces Ambitious Decentralized Ecosystem with Two Interconnected Blockchains

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Hong Kong-based Uranium Multi Chain announces the launch of their unique ecosystem that strives to build a decentralized neural network, decentralized social network, and messenger with convenient and anonymous web 3 authorization.

Uranium Multi Chain has already built two interconnected blockchains to realize this goal. The first is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain of the second level with a huge throughput of up to 10,000 per second and fast transactions, up to two seconds. The second blockchain is Proof-of-Work (PoW), which will initially have miners mining Uranium coins. In the future, miners will process requests from the neural network using their own equipment and receive rewards from the pool where they connect their power.

The ecosystem's starter product set includes $UNM Coin presented in 5 networks, two A.I. bots working in Telegram, DEX Swap inside the Uranium PoS network, APY staking and network validators, and two block explorers in both PoS and PoW networks. Uranium Multi Chain also plans to place blockchain PoS on popular exchanges such as Bybit, XT, and Bitmart.

In addition to these, Uranium Multi Chain plans to develop its own cryptocurrency wallet, extensive work on the social network, and the implementation of their neural network decentralization algorithm.

According to Ilia, Uranium Multi Chain's CFO, "A decentralized neural network would allow using a huge number of equipment, burning electricity for no reason at all, to create a video clip or perform calculations for astronomy. All of this would allow a decentralized Uranium neural network."

To popularize cryptocurrencies, Uranium Multi Chain has co-authored a trilogy of books, which will be the basis of their space RPG game. The game will feature a game-based NFT auction where there will be real-time bidding, and every newcomer will be able to buy or sell something, thus earning money.

Consequently, the pre-sales of Uranium Multi Chain's Pink Sale on popular launchpad platforms such as Binance smart-chain network, Ethereum network, and Arbitrum network are set to start on April 2, 2023. After the start of trading, Uranium Multi Chain plans to place blockchain PoS on popular exchanges such as Bybit, XT, and Bitmart.

About Uranium Multichain:

To learn more about Uranium Multi Chain, visit their website at https://uraniumnet.com, https://uranium-ecosystem.gitbook.io/whitepaper/ or https://t.me/pinkecosystem

