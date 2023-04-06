EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities



Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

5 April 2023

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £20 million fundraising that concluded on 3 April 2023 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 5 April 2023. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of approximately £20.7 million.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes.

Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com

