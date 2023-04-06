J.Molner AS: J. Molner AS Announces Licensing Agreement for Generic Injectable Drugs with Juno Pharmaceuticals in Canada

Tallinn, 2023-04-06 08:30 CEST -- J. Molner AS, an Estonia-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative generic drugs, announces that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Juno Pharmaceuticals ("Juno"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, to commercialize two generic injectable drug products pending approval with Health Canada, and two generic injectable drug products under development at the J. Molner laboratory in Tallinn. Under the terms of the agreement, Molner will receive certain upfront and milestone payments, as well as an ongoing percentage of gross profit on the commercialization of the products by Juno in Canada. This transaction enables Molner to get its products to market faster with an established partner and allows the Company to focus on its go-to-market strategy directly in the United States. "We are pleased to partner with Juno Pharmaceuticals to bring our innovative generic injectable drugs to market in Canada," said Jason Grenfell-Gardner, CEO of J. Molner AS. "This agreement represents an important milestone for Molner, as it validates the strength of our product portfolio and our commitment to bringing affordable generic drugs to patients. We look forward to working closely with Juno to ensure the success of our products in Canada." The licensed products are currently under review with Health Canada, and Molner anticipates approval of the first product later this year. Molner expects to receive additional regulatory approvals in Canada in the near future. The products will be supplied by Molner using contract manufacturers, while Juno will be responsible for the commercialization of the products in Canada. "We are excited to partner with Molner to commercialize these important generic drugs in Canada," said Mark Mantel, CEO of Juno Pharmaceuticals. "Molner's innovative product portfolio and expertise in developing generic drugs make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to working closely with Molner to ensure the success of these products in Canada." About J. Molner AS J. Molner AS is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative generic drugs. The Company is focused on developing high-quality, affordable specialty generic drugs that meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers. With headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia, Molner is committed to improving the lives of patients through the development of safe, effective, and affordable drugs. About Juno Pharmaceuticals Juno Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing and commercializing a portfolio of complex, biosimilar and high-value generic medicines of scarcity. With headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Juno is committed to improving the health and well-being of patients across Canada, while driving meaningful savings for the Canadian Healthcare industry. For additional information please contact: Jason Grenfell-Gardner J.Molner AS Management Board member +372 536 00 346 jason@jmolner.com