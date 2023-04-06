Amp Energy India has won $17 million of incentives to set up 1 GW of integrated solar PV cell and module production capacity.From pv magazine India Developer Amp Energy India has secured 1 GW of integrated PV cell and module manufacturing capacity via its AMPIN Solar One subsidiary, under the second round of the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Under PLI Scheme Tranche II, the government has allocated 39.6 GW of domestic module manufacturing capacity. Amp Energy India says its entry into manufacturing will help it to gain better control over the supply chain for critical ...

