



TOKYO, Apr 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyobo Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation are pleased to announce that on April 1st, 2023, we officially launched operations at our new joint venture company, Toyobo MC Corporation, which will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials.Please refer to the link of the document for details: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/pdf/2023/0406.pdfInquiry Recipient:Toyobo Co., Ltd.Telephone:+81-6-6348-4210 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3443Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705Toyobo MC CorporationTelephone:+81-6-6348-3310 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3299Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.