Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRZ2 ISIN: GB00BNK9TP58 Ticker-Symbol: 6VZ 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
09:10 Uhr
0,930 Euro
-0,035
-3,63 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9701,01010:37
0,9751,00010:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC0,930-3,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.