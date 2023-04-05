StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault Announces Appointment of Mary Vitug As a Director

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault" or the "Corporation") (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that Mary Vitug has been appointed a director of StorageVault. Effective April 5, 2023, the directors of StorageVault are Jay Lynne Fleming, Benjamin Harris, Iqbal Khan, Steven Scott, Alan Simpson and Mary Vitug.



Ms. Vitug is a senior executive with over 30 years of capital markets and financial services experience, including 24 years at Scotiabank where she was a Managing Director in both Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets. At Scotiabank, Ms. Vitug led numerous prominent IPOs, M&A, and equity financing transactions. Her expertise spans various industries, with a strategic focus on Real Estate, Consumer & Retail, Industrial, and Financial Services. For 20 years she was an active member of Scotiabank's Equity Liability Committee, evaluating risk and managing capital for global financings.

Ms. Vitug is Board Chair of Women in Capital Markets and a recognized leader in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. She is also an independent member of the Private Capital Investment Committee for Nicola Wealth.

Ms. Vitug is a CPA, holds a BA in Economics from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management. She is also a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Governance Essentials and Chairing Boards programs.

Steven Scott, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of StorageVault commented, "We are excited to add Mary's extensive capital markets, accounting and real estate experience to our team."

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 239 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 207 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.4 million rentable square feet on over 670 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com