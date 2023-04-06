Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece's state-owned utility, has won a tender to build a solar-plus-storage project on the Greek island of Astypalaia.PPC Renewables, the green energy unit of PPC, has won a tender to build a 3.5 MW solar project and a 5 MW/10 MWh battery system in Astypalaia, Greece. Astypalaia, an island in the Aegean Sea, has attracted attention in recent years because Volkswagen has selected it as a testbed for its smart mobility pilots. The German automaker and the Greek government launched a pilot project in 2021 to offer smart mobility services such as ride-sharing and car-sharing, ...

