Armor Materials Market worth $16.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Armor Materials Market by Materials Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, Fiberglass), Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), & Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 16.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027. The market is projected to grow because of the expanding use of lightweight aluminum alloys in military vehicles like troop carriers. Lightweight aluminum alloys are utilized for equipment transportation, especially air transport for military vehicles, due to their superior performance. The government's growing concern over safety issues has also resulted in new investments in body armor for law enforcement and military personnel, expanding the market for armor materials.





Vehicle armor was the largest application of the armor materials market, in terms of value, in 2021

Metals & alloys is estimated to be the largest material type of the armor materials, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Metals and alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid fiber, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, fiberglass, and others are the different market segments based on the material type. During the projection period, Metals & Alloys are projected to hold the largest market share for armor materials. The metals utilized as armor materials for diverse applications, such as vehicle, aircraft, body, civil, and marine armor systems, include high-density steel, titanium, aluminum, and their alloys.

Based on material type, the armor materials market is segmented into metals & alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid, UHMWPE, fiberglass and others. The metals & alloys segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value and volume, in 2021. Metals and alloys are popular materials for armor because they have several properties that make them effective at protecting against various types of threats. Additionally, by modifying their composition and processing, metals and alloys can be adapted to particular uses, enabling the development of armor that is suited for particular threats, such as ballistic or blast protection.

Based on application, the armor materials market is segmented into vehicle armor, aerospace armor, body armor, civil armor, and marine armor. Vehicle armor application accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2021. Armor materials provide critical protection for vehicles, including armored personnel carriers, tanks, and other military vehicles. These materials can also be used to protect civilian vehicles, such as cars and trucks used for VIP transportation, or to protect critical infrastructure such as buildings, bridges, and power plants.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for the armor materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest market for armor materials, driven by the US Army's constant need for advanced armor systems and the spike in demand for homeland security applications. Rising geopolitical and bilateral tensions exist among the major countries. Also, the rise in terrorist operations has resulted in a rise in the purchase of armor materials to produce defense gear.

The key players profiled in the report include DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), 3M Company (US), ATI, Inc. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

