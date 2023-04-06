Switzerland says it wants to reduce its incentives for small PV systems to encourage larger projects that use all available rooftop surfaces.From pv magazine Germany The Swiss Federal Department for the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) has unveiled new amendments to the Energy Subsidy Ordinance (EnFV) and other energy laws for public consultation. Stakeholders now have until July 7 to comment on the planned adjustments, which are set to go into force on Jan. 1, 2024. The Energy Subsidy Ordinance establishes that rebates for PV systems with outputs of up to 5 kW will have ...

