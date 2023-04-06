Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Freename launches a new Web3 Website Builder in partnership with EDA. Following the recent launch of this Web3 utility with Pazly, here is the latest integration for the benefit of all Freename users and all users in the world of domains, both traditional and blockchain. Any Freename customer, after purchasing a domain, can access the management panel and click on the 'create your own decentralized website' section. They will then be redirected to the EDA builder to build their own Web3 website and connect it to their domain. Once connected, customers can simply use the Freename Browser Extension on Google Chrome, Firefox or Brave to type in the domain name and navigate to the new Web3 website.

Unlike traditional websites, which are hosted on servers - i.e., computers in the cloud that provides the website content to each PC - Web3 domains use a technology called IPFS (Interplanetary File System), a protocol that enables computers connected to it to share files and parts of it. This means that the Web3 domain is not stored on a single server to which users need access to view the site, but is decentralized, i.e., it could be hosted in many different places.

Freename is the ecosystem of interoperability. Freename is not only a Web3 domain registrar with multiple uses - such as sending blockchain-based e-mails, building websites, navigating them on search engines - but represents the leading ecosystem of the domain industry. In fact, it is actively working on solving the limitations of the current industry, including the collision of domain names, and has an open approach to competition. For example, Freename has released the first WHOIS of the Web3 where one can search any Wallet and see which Freename, Unstoppable Domains and ENS domains are present.

About Freename: Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

