Additional Listing of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-04-06 12:18 CEST -- On April 6, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. and to list its 400,000 additionally issued bonds on Baltic Bond List. The aforementioned 400,000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. will be listed on Baltic Bond List on April 11, 2023 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 1,150,000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. (ISIN code: XS2378483494) will be traded under the trading code IUTE110026A on or about April 11, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.