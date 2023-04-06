Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KT6M ISIN: XS2378483494 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
05.04.23
16:46 Uhr
96,50 Euro
+0,08
+0,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,0197,2513:01
95,0196,5011:32
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2023 | 12:22
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Additional Listing of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-04-06 12:18 CEST --


On April 6, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. and to list its
400,000 additionally issued bonds on Baltic Bond List. 

The aforementioned 400,000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. will be listed
on Baltic Bond List on April 11, 2023 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,150,000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. (ISIN code:
XS2378483494) will be traded under the trading code IUTE110026A on or about 
April 11, 2023. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.