Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

6 April 2023

The Company announces that on 5 April 2023 it granted an option over ordinary shares of 2 1/15 pence each in the Company (the "Shares") under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 to persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") as detailed in the table below. No consideration was payable for the grant.

Name Position Number of Shares subject to option Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer 1,201,156 Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 765,777

This grant is in respect of the 2022 annual bonus awards, with this portion of the bonus being deferred into Capita plc shares and will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to continued employment, inclusive of any dividend equivalent entitlements and in line with Capita's remuneration policy approved by shareholders. Details are set out in the Company's remuneration policy.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Lewis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer (Director) b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 1,201,156 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 1,201,156 e) Date of transaction 5 April 2023 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue