Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Iberian Yield Investment AB receives observation status (213/23)

On March 31, 2023, Iberian Yield Investment AB disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Bond Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan issued by Iberian Yield Investment AB (IBERIAN, ISIN code SE0017072317, trading code IBERIAN) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.