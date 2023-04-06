IndiGrid has commissioned a pilot project featuring a solar panel bank coupled with a battery energy storage system (BESS), at its Dhule substation in the Indian state of Maharashtra.From pv magazine India IndiGrid, India's first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), says it has installed and commissioned a pilot PV project featuring a solar panel bank coupled with a battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Dhule substation in Maharashtra, India. The project will support the substation's auxiliary consumption requirement. The BESS solution, coupled with solar generation, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...