XAct Token is now officially listed on Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) , a global multi-asset trading platform, has listed the emerging web3 blockchain rewards project XActRewards's utility token $XACT on April 6, 2023.

$XACT was listed on DIFX at 10:00 AM UTC on 6th April, 2023, as a USDT pair to further increase its global community and bring forth real world connections to the web3 rewards space. This listing comes after the highly successful launchpad listing of the token on the DIFX launchpad. With the launch of the DIFX launchpad, the exchange is taking a significant step towards democratizing crypto space by making it accessible to everyone.

Introducing the XActRewards

XActRewards is a modern day blockchain based loyalty rewards platform that seeks to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers on the web3 space. This innovative program allows users to accumulate wealth gradually by collecting XAct Tokens.

Unlike traditional loyalty programs that are run by a single entity, XActRewards is a decentralized program that is managed by multiple users. This approach provides opportunities for growth and evolution, as the program's development is not limited to the vision of a single entity. With each purchase made using the XActRewards platform, customers can receive a percentage of the transaction value reimbursed in the form $XACT.

The decentralized nature of the program also ensures that users have full control over their rewards and can use them in a variety of ways, from investing in other cryptocurrencies to making purchases directly on the XActRewards platform.

By incentivizing customers with XAct Tokens, the platform is encouraging greater adoption of cryptocurrencies and contributing to the wider goal of mainstream acceptance. With its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, XAct Token is positioning itself as a leader in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

About $XACT

Built on the Polygon Network , $XACT is a Hacken audited token with a total supply of $10,000,000,000 tokens. With the XAct Token, users can benefit from a seamless shopping experience while accessing a range of exceptional perks. The XAct Token provides an effortless way to enhance a user's ecommerce activities. The key utilities of $XACT token includes cashback, DAO participation, advertising opportunities and more.

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) is a leading centralized multi-asset trading platform launched in 2021 with a mission to bridge traditional and digital markets. It allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include Indices, Forex, Crypto, CFDs, Metals, Commodities and more. Along with multiple asset classes to invest in, DIFX comes with a secure crypto wallet as a result of its partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world.

To begin your journey with Endless Possibilities, download the app now from the iOS or Google Play Store , or visit us at difx.com .

