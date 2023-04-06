Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875054 ISIN: CH0001430492 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ARBB AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARBB AG 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.04.2023 | 13:46
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) 2022: profits and growth in core and new franchises

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) 2022: profits and growth in core and new franchises

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) 2022: profits and growth in core and new franchises 06-Apr-2023 / 12:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 2022: profits and growth in core and new franchises

ABG's 2022 results delivered the expected strong profit and franchise growth (pre-tax profit up from GBP4.6m to GBP20m). Core business profitability increased primarily because of widening spreads increasing the value of deposits. Core credit quality remained good. The scale of growth has been driven by the way in which ABG has managed its franchise, building a relationship bank with less price-sensitive deposits. In recent years, ABG has invested in multiple, new, specialised SME financing businesses. These delivered franchise/profit growth in 2022. There is no Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) read-across. The dividend rose by more than expected, and the medium-term Return on Capital (RoC ) target was achieved early.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2022-profits-and-growth-in-core-and-new-franchises/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1603289 06-Apr-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.