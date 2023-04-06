The South Korean government says its rebates for building-integrated PV (BIPV) systems have gone up from 13.4% to 15%, but its rebates for conventional rooftop PV systems have gone down from 50% to 47%.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has allocated KRW 244.7 billion ($185.5 million) for its rebate scheme for rooftop PV systems and other small renewable energy systems. The ministry started to accept applications from homeowners and businesses on April 3. The MOTIE said its rebates for BIPV systems have been raised from 13.4% to 15%. However, it has reduced its rebates ...

