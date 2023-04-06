The debate continues over whether super-sized, high-power solar modules are a good thing for the industry and they appear to be here to stay. Vicente Parra and James Whittemore, from Enertis Applus+, consider the pitfalls to avoid when designing high-power solar projects.From pv magazine Global 04/23 The year 2020 saw the launch of solar modules exceeding 500 W of rated power generation capacity, in a leap from the previous standard of between 400 W and 450 W. The solar market experienced an unprecedented power-per-unit boost in comparison to the then-steady 10 W to 15 W, year-to-year, average ...

