Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the launch of Digi Connect EZ 8/16/32. This solution represents the latest in Digi's line of next-generation device servers providing secure, scalable connectivity for business, commercial, and industrial automation applications.

The product expansion underscores Digi's commitment to supporting critical industries spanning utilities, energy, aerospace, government, commercial, logistics and factory automation with intelligent end-to-end serial connectivity solutions. Combining state-of-the-art hardware with the robust Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL) operating system, the Digi Connect EZ8/16/32 line offers a range of industry-leading features. These include cellular support and the unparalleled central management capabilities of Digi Remote Manager(Digi RM). This platform enables in-depth, 360-degree visibility to configure, deploy, and manage remote assets securely.

Also included with Digi Connect EZ 8/16/32 is a one-year subscription to Digi's LifeCycle Assurance Program, providing customers with access to Digi Remote Manager Premier edition and 24/7 expert technical support.

"We are excited to expand the Digi Connect EZ family, providing enhanced solutions and devices that enable our customers to conveniently and securely scale their operations today, while preemptively addressing the IIoT challenges of tomorrow," said Brian Kirkendall, General Manager and Vice President of Infrastructure Management at Digi. "The incorporation and availability of our wider product features such as cellular support, central management with Digi RM, and round-the-clock expert assistance underscore Digi's ongoing commitment to supporting customers throughout the entire product lifecycle."

Hardware-enabled and software-defined, the Connect EZ family of products delivers a scalable solution that supports multiple serial interfaces in both industrial and non-industrial environments. Digi Connect EZ prevents data loss, providing state of the art communication technology to meet the needs of machine-to-machine serial communication customers all over the world. Additionally, the Connect EZ family offers an updated hardware platform that ensures longevity, manageability, and deployment flexibility. To manage critical serially connected equipment at scale, the Connect EZ family adheres to the following key attributes:

Scalability Simple click-to-connect deployment using Digi Navigator, with quick configuration providing easy integration for a wide range of use cases. Digi Connect EZ is truly easy to deploy and manage at scale throughout the product lifecycle with robust security, management and device health capabilities.

Reliability Built on top of the Digi TrustFence® design architecture and DAL operating system, Digi Connect EZ is designed for deployment in industrial environments to offer a secure, stable, and resilient platform for mission-critical connectivity, including LTE and Wi-Fi.

Capability Supports a wide range of industry standard and device-specific protocols using serial tunneling, and TCP/UDP connections or Digi's patented RealPort® COM port redirector for remote native COM port access. Additionally, the built-in Python environment enables application development and customization at the device level, including event-based programmability, data conversion and full control of device connections.

"No matter the industry, no matter the challenge from industrial automation to large scale manufacturing to secure communication of critical data we've got our customers covered," Kirkendall continued. "With the Connect EZ 8/16/32 expansion, we're delivering the scalable and secure end-to-end connectivity solution our customers not only need, but that they deserve."

Availability

Digi Connect EZ8/16/32 devices are available for immediate purchase now.

Explore the solutions here:

Digi Connect EZ 8

Digi Connect EZ 16/32

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

