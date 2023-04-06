Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
PR Newswire
06.04.2023 | 14:36
Vechain Removes Blockchain Transaction Fees For VeWorld Wallet Users, Opens Doors To Mass Adoption of Blockchain

SAN MARINO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vechain recently upgraded its new official Web Wallet - VeWorld - with 'fee delegation', a powerful abstraction feature that removes the need for users of blockchain and decentralised applications to pay transaction fees. Instead, smart contracts handle payments on their behalf, removing a key adoption hurdle and drastically lowering barriers to entry for the industry.