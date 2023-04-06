Grid Dynamics and Dataiku Release New Inventory Allocation Optimization Solution, Providing Enterprise Clients Accelerated Global Inventory Optimization Capabilities

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics is offering a new Inventory Allocation Optimization Solution powered by Dataiku to help global companies respond to ongoing supply chain challenges and disruptions, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.

The Inventory Allocation Optimization Solution expands the suite of pre-packaged accelerators offered by Grid Dynamics in the area of supply chain and inventory management and analytics.

The release of the Inventory Allocation Optimization Solution is part of Grid Dynamics' ongoing collaboration with Dataiku, one of the world's leading AI and machine learning platforms, and further strengthens the cooperation between the two companies.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today its new Inventory Allocation Optimization Solution. This new solution, developed jointly by Grid Dynamics and Dataiku , helps companies to rapidly establish inventory optimization capabilities and quickly develop analytics-driven supply chain optimization processes within the Dataiku platform.

Grid Dynamics' Inventory Allocation Optimization Solution is the latest addition to the company's growing suite of pre-packaged accelerators that help clients quickly and easily leverage advanced technologies like AI and Machine Learning (ML). The accelerators deliver significant business benefits, such as allocating inventory to meet demand; managing multi-region, multi-market, and multi-carrier environments; preventing order splits; and gaining deep insights into optimization results.

"Supply chain resilience and efficiency are among the top priorities for most companies over the last few years. This new solution helps the users of Dataiku's end-to-end AI platform to establish advanced inventory optimization capabilities without major investments into heavy-weight planning products", said Ilya Katsov, Vice President of Technology for Grid Dynamics." These capabilities both help to avoid losses associated with inventory misallocation and improve customer experience."

In the wake of COVID, companies managing intricate supply chains must continually optimize their inventory allocation in response to rapidly changing demand patterns. This solution, powered by Dataiku, enables Supply Chain Managers and their analytics teams to quickly harness machine learning to tackle the complex challenge of inventory optimization and incorporate analytics throughout their supply chain processes.

"The new Inventory Allocation Optimization Solution is a significant advancement in providing customers with comprehensive, ready-to-use capabilities for supply chain analytics and optimization," said Sophie Dionnet, GM, Business Solutions for Dataiku." The combination of Grid Dynamics' supply chain expertise and Dataiku's Everyday AI platform empowers companies to make data-driven decisions, ensuring they have the right inventory at the right place and time, ultimately resulting in improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer satisfaction."

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build AI into their daily operations. Together, they design, develop and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth. With more than 500 customers and more than 1,000 employees, Dataiku is proud of its rapid growth and 95% retention of Forbes Global 2000 customers. Connect with Dataiku on their blog , Twitter ( @dataiku ), and on LinkedIn .

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

