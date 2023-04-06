Paradox Access Solutions: A Different Beat - Paradox and Young Spirit Drum Group Unite for Cultural and Environmental Advancement

ACHESON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / In a first, Paradox Access Solutions ("Paradox"), an industry leader in sustainable access solutions, is proud to announce a sponsorship arrangement with the Young Spirit Drum Group, a Grammy nominated Indigenous Cree Music Ensemble.

The partnership was celebrated at a formal signing ceremony on April 5th, 2023, in Acheson, AB. Through this sponsorship, Paradox is committing to support Young Spirit at 10 powwow events across North America, furthering their dedication to Indigenous inclusion and reconciliation efforts.

"We're excited to begin this journey with the incredible Young Spirit drum group, as we welcome a new era of collaboration and understanding between Paradox and our Indigenous partners. Our collaboration highlights our mutual dedication to raising cultural awareness and preserving the environment for the generations to come," said Marc Breault, President of Paradox

Young Spirit, a Cree Drum Group originally from Frog Lake First Nation in Alberta, gained international attention when they were nominated for the Best Regional Roots Music Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The group's impromptu performance on the red carpet garnered significant media coverage, showcasing their unique blend of traditional Cree Music and contemporary influences.

Jacob Faithful of Young Spirit commented on the significance of the sponsorship, saying, "This partnership with Paradox is truly ground-breaking and marks a first in the history of collaborations between Indigenous music groups and companies like Paradox. We are excited to see how this sponsorship will pave the way for future partnerships that recognize and support Indigenous talent and values. We are proud to be part of this pioneering endeavor that celebrates our shared commitment to cultural understanding and environmental stewardship."

This partnership reflects Paradox's continued commitment to fostering positive relationships and promoting Indigenous cultural understanding. As a company that concentrates on delivering sustainable, low-carbon, and low-impact access solutions, Paradox aligns with many Indigenous communities in valuing environmental stewardship. By utilizing innovative products like Tough Cell®, Paradox revolutionizes road construction, achieving up to a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions and minimizing disruption in environmentally sensitive areas. Through these efforts, Paradox demonstrates their commitment to reducing environmental impact and safeguarding the natural world for future generations.

Paradox would also like to recognize that this partnership would not have been possible without Josh Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, whose vision and passion played a pivotal role in bringing Young Spirit and Paradox together. His dedication to fostering cultural understanding and promoting Indigenous values has been instrumental in facilitating this collaboration. We are grateful for his tireless efforts in bridging the gap between Indigenous and corporate worlds, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have for years to come.

"We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Young Spirit on this important partnership," said Marc Breault, President of Paradox. "It is truly an honor to be a part of such culturally significant events, as they serve as a powerful reminder of our shared values and the importance of nurturing relationships with Indigenous communities. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to environmental stewardship but also highlights the beauty and richness of Indigenous culture, which we are proud to support."

About Paradox Access Solutions:

Paradox Access Solutions is a forward-thinking company that specializes in providing innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective access solutions for various industries, including oil and gas, utilities, and construction. Their commitment to creating long-lasting client and indigenous partnerships along with providing environmentally responsible solutions has positioned them as a trusted industry leader. For more information, visit http://paradoxaccess.com.

For further inquiries or media opportunities, please contact:

Mathieu Osborne

Marketing Manager

Paradox Access Solutions

Phone: (780) 265-3795

E-mail: Mathieu.osborne@paradoxaccess.com

SOURCE: Paradox Access Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747886/A-Different-Beat--Paradox-and-Young-Spirit-Drum-Group-Unite-for-Cultural-and-Environmental-Advancement