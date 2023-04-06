Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Wonderland, the world's leading event on psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity, is returning for its third year on November 9-11th, 2023, at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami. The conference is proud to offer a unique platform that hosts the future's many next-generation therapies and medicines.

Wonderland is the world's premier event dedicated to exploring and advancing psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity. This groundbreaking summit brings together an international community of researchers, clinicians, investors, and enthusiasts from various sectors to discuss and collaborate on developing innovative therapies and medicines transforming the biotech and longevity industries.

Wonderland 2023 is set to be the most expansive and diverse to date. Attendees will have access to three stages dedicated to exploring the cutting-edge developments in Psychedelic Medicine, Mental Healthcare, and Longevity. Among the speakers, you can expect to hear from the most celebrated authorities in these fields, from industry insiders to researchers and trailblazers.

"We are thrilled to be back in Miami for our third year and to be expanding our programming to include full days and full stages on longevity medicine and therapy and dedicating space to those who work in the business of mental health," said Richard Skaife, Wonderland Chair & Co-Founder. "We have some incredible speakers lined up for 2023, many of whom you will know, but you won't know their whole story, and that's what we are really excited to help share. This year will be our biggest and most diverse show and we can't wait to host you at Miami's outstanding Ice Palace this November."

In the past, Wonderland has hosted over 300 speakers, including notable figures such as Mike Tyson and representatives from the FDA. This year, attendees can look forward to even more exciting and informative presentations from speakers who are passionate about their work and eager to share their knowledge.

Connor Haslam, CEO of Wonderland, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to host another rendition of Wonderland in Miami. "This is a fantastic opportunity for us," he said. "We are delighted to gather the top industry experts to showcase the latest innovations and emerging trends that shape the future of psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity."

For those who want to be at the forefront of the latest developments in psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland 2023 is the year's must-attend event. Join us at the Ice Palace Studios for three days of cutting-edge insights and networking opportunities this November.

Ticket pre-registration and more information are available on the Wonderland website: https://wonderlandconference.com/

About Wonderland

Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future - psychedelic medicine, longevity and mental health. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for disruptive innovation related to the medicine and therapies of the future, along with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Emphasizing the critical intersection of longevity, mental health, and psychedelic therapy, Wonderland is dedicated to delivering real-life events featuring high-quality programming at its stunning Miami location and venue.

https://wonderlandconference.com/

PR contact: ali@microdose.buzz

