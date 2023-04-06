The municipality of Aradippou, Cyprus, says it is looking for developers to build a 2.96 MW solar plant. The deadline for bids is May 12.The municipality of Aradippou, a town on the outskirts of Larnaca, Cyprus, has launched a tender to select an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for a 2.96 MW solar plant. Prospective developers have until May 12 to submit their bids. Construction is expected to be completed within 15 months. The investment in the project has been estimated at €3.37 million ($3.67 million), plus valued-added tax. Financing will be provided via Europe's ...

