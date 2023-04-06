The Quantive Accelerate program will provide tailored software, support, and resources to help global organizations develop effective strategy execution plans

Quantive, the world's leading strategy execution software and services company, today announced the launch of Quantive Accelerate, a new solution that combines enterprise-wide coaching, best in class software, and end-to-end support for companies deploying the objectives and key results methodology. Through tailored guidance on the Quantive Results platform along with prescriptive OKR consulting and training, the Quantive Accelerate program reduces the risk of change management and expedites the process of establishing a mature OKR program by offering the support needed for successful organizational transformation.

Shifting an enterprise towards more effective planning, goal setting, and strategy execution can often be a lengthy and dynamic process. Without clear guidance on key objectives or a structured transformation timeline, most enterprises can expect their strategy execution to run significantly longer than anticipated with a majority of the expected value not realized.. And with the continued economic uncertainty, many companies are concerned about the challenges of taking on new strategic change initiatives, even if they are necessary for their organization to achieve its goals. Quantive Accelerate is designed to address this hesitancy by reducing time to impact, removing risk from the process, and maximizing the value realized.

"Most, if not all, organizational leaders are open to a transformation, but they often do not realize that transformation is not a one-time event, but a multi-stage process," said Ivan Osmak, CEO of Quantive. "We developed the Quantive Accelerate program for this exact reason: to help organizations better execute their strategic initiatives, meet company-wide goals, and transform their businesses by leveraging our strategy execution platform and the OKR methodology effectively. Quantive Accelerate benefits organizations by providing the vision and roadmap for more effective strategy execution."

While the Quantive Accelerate program is tailored to each customer's unique needs, every program strategy consists of core elements around executive coaching and facilitation, champion enablement, structure progress reporting, and OKR program design. This prescriptive approach allows organizations to move from process to progress quickly, with the flexibility to refine as the program and company mature and includes two phases that allow companies to build success foundations. Building on the recent launch of Quantive Consulting, Quantive Accelerate increases the options available for companies to successfully deploy an OKR-based strategy execution program.

