Illumina Rings the Bell at Nasdaq

The Nasdaq closing bell in New York City signifies the end of a full day of trading on the stock market, a day of transactions made to benefit shareholders and companies, and propel business forward. Fittingly, Illumina representatives rang the closing bell on March 30, the day before the company completed its first 25 years in business.

In attendance were Illumina Chief Commercial Officer Susan Tousi, Chief Marketing Officer Kathryne Reeves, Chief People Officer Aimee Hoyt, and Head of Region for the Americas Nicki Berry. Joining these executives at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square were Illumina employees-including some who have 25 years of service-and select customers.

Tousi rang the bell and spoke about the many genomic milestones and scientific achievements Illumina has made in the last quarter century, such as its ability to sequence 20,000 human genomes with one instrument in a single year.

"The more than 9,500 researchers and clinicians we serve are using these incredible advances in science to transform human health in ways that were unimaginable 25 years ago," she said. "Like diagnosing rare disease in a matter of days. Or catching the deadliest cancers at Stage 1 or Stage 0… or using genetics to fight climate change."

She concluded: "This is the Genome Era. And our employees, our customers, and our partners are leading it. Together, we're going to unlock the potential and the power of the genome to improve human health. And that is reason to celebrate!"

