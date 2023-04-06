Aflac Incorporated: The Exit Interview: Aflac's Long-Time President Talks Her Retirement & What She Wants Gen-Z To Know About Working

Originally published in Essence Magazine

By Jasmine Browley

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Growing up, many of us were taught that hard work would beget great fortune. That being a good steward would lay the groundwork for a beautiful life. Teresa White is a living example of that formula and after more than 20 years, she's reaping the fruits of her labor.

A labor of love to be exact.

She's the first woman and first African-American to serve as president of Aflac U.S., the supplemental insurance firm worth nearly $40 billion.

She'd first joined the company in 1998 as a vice president leading payroll administration, policyholder administration, and overseeing new business operations. By the end of her tenure, left an imprint that led to 65 percent of Aflac's 5,700 employees being women, and nearly 50 percent people of color.

Continue reading the full article here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747943/The-Exit-Interview-Aflacs-Long-Time-President-Talks-Her-Retirement-What-She-Wants-Gen-Z-To-Know-About-Working