Daikin has started building its first heat pump factory in Lodz, Poland. The Japanese heating manufacturer will invest €300 million ($327.2 million) in the new facility, which is expected to start operations in July 2024.Daikin, a Japanese heating manufacturer, has decided to invest €300 million to open a heat pump factory in Ksawerów, near the Polish city of Lodz. It started building the new facility this week, with completion scheduled for 2024. "Daikin's new production site is the biggest foreign investment in Poland in recent years and the biggest ever for Lodz Special Economic Zone," Polish ...

