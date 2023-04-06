EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - APPOINTMENT OF AN OBSERVER

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ( "SIHNV") confirms that, on 6 April 2023, the Amsterdam District Court has appointed both mr. F. Verhoeven and W. Meijer as observer (observator) in connection with the draft restructuring plan (conceptakkoord) of SIHNV pursuant to Section 370(1) of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act as published on 29 March 2023 and accessible via https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/WHOA-restructuring-plan.php .

The task of the observer is to assess the establishment of a restructuring plan (akkoord).

The appointment follows a voluntary application filed by SIHNV on 31 March 2023 to request the Amsterdam District Court to appoint an observer.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com .

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

6 April 2023

