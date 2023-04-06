The licensing of the thematic index provides investors with access and exposure to the global robotics industry

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") announces the licensing of the BlueStar® Robotics Index (ticker: BRBT) to underlie the VanEck Robotics ETF (IBOT).

The BlueStar® Robotics Index (ticker: BRBT) tracks the performance of the companies which generate at least 50% of their revenues from robots and manufacturing/industrial automation systems, robotic surgical systems, additive manufacturing (3D printing), robotics or manufacturing computer-aided design or other software, semiconductor manufacturing systems, machine vision (at least 25% revenue from industrial or manufacturing segments), embedded machine learning chips (at least 25% of revenue from industrial segment or other segments where robotics, industrial IoT, or factory automation are use cases).

"We are proud to announce the licensing of the BlueStar Robotics Index to VanEck," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MarketVector. "Being involved in the robotics industry has proven to be a pioneering business model. The robotics market has been steadily growing since the index's inception, transforming multiple industries. This is an exciting expansion of products linked to MarketVector's thematic index family."

"Industrial robotics are experiencing the twin tailwinds of increasing demand and declining costs, and the global marketplace for these machines is expected to double in just the next five years," said Michael Cohick, Director of Product Management at VanEck. "For investors looking to participate in this growing trend, a global approach is key, as it is ensuring exposure across the main sub-sectors of the robotics industry, given the range of use cases and the pace of innovation that is emerging across so many sectors of the global economy."

The BRBT Index is weighted by free-float market capitalization and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. It is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector Indexes website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar® Robotics Index (ticker: BRBT)

Number of Components: 65

Base Date: June 29, 2012

Base Value: 100

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with approximately USD27.63 billion in assets under management.

