Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) (formerly Pancontinental Resources Corporation) ("Carolina Rush" or the "Company") has agreed to settle an aggregate of CDN$56,986.49 of indebtedness owed to an arm's length creditor of the Company through the issuance of an aggregate of 189,955 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.30 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship project is the past-producing Brewer Gold Mine, located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. Carolina Rush's 100%-owned, 673 hectare Jefferson Gold Project is continuous with and mostly surrounds the 389 hectare Brewer property. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6 hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6 hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

