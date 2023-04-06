DJ DWF Labs Backs The Development of Sensorium's Web3 Platform With SENSO Token Purchase

Dubai, UAE, April 6th, 2023, FinanceWire Sensorium, the company behind the world's first AI-driven metaverse Sensorium Galaxy, announced today that it has secured a seven-figure purchase of SENSO tokens from DWF Labs. This initiative is aimed at supporting the development of a new decentralized platform that will further expand Web3 use cases for the company's flagship product.

DFW Labs, a leading blockchain industry market maker, has committed to providing capital to support the expanding footprint of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse beyond its influential role in the VR metaverse landscape and into the vast Web3 space.

According to the agreement, DWF Labs has committed to a purchase of USD2.5 million worth of Sensorium's native token SENSO. To date, the trading firm has secured over 35 venture capital deals with Web3 companies through token allocations.

Andrei Grachev, the Managing Partner of DWF Labs, commented, "We are proud to back the visionary project that is Sensorium Galaxy as they continue to redefine the metaverse and unlock new opportunities within the Web3 space. Our contribution demonstrates our commitment to supporting innovative projects that push the boundaries of technology and bring exciting new experiences to users. We firmly believe in the potential of SENSO as a driving force in Sensorium's expansion, and we look forward to witnessing the transformative impact this collaboration will have on the future of entertainment and blockchain gaming."

Sensorium is currently developing a parallel web-based platform where the company, external developers, and content creators will be able to release virtual worlds and experiences that seamlessly integrate to Web3-native features fueled by SENSO, including NFT minting, marketplace operations, AI integrations, VR and AR mode for digital assets and blockchain game mechanics.

The first two virtual environments to become available on the platform will be Starship and UNDER, which are dedicated to social interactions and blockchain gaming, respectively. The launch is planned for H1 2024.

"We're thrilled to have the support of DWF Labs as we continue to push the boundaries of the metaverse and explore new possibilities in the Web3 space. This capital will allow us to develop a decentralized platform that brings broad opportunities for content creators in the next Web paradigm. We're excited to see the impact this will have on the future of entertainment and blockchain gaming," said Alex Firsov, Web3 Director at Sensorium.

Earlier this year, the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse entered a public playtest on Steam, delivering on its promise to create a AAA metaverse with an unparalleled entertainment offer. Their first virtual world, PRISM, is dedicated to music and provides access to 24/7 immersive parties hosted by the company's proprietary AI virtual artists. Participants can already customize the appearance of their virtual beings and engage in voice conversations with other human users as well as AI avatars powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 language model.

After three years in the making, Sensorium Galaxy virtual environments are emerging as a prime choice for VR lovers across the world looking for a seamless multiplayer experience, a new way to connect through innovative social AI mechanics, and enjoy quality entertainment produced in close collaboration with renowned artists and media companies. In the coming months, the company is planning to release three VR performances from their chart-topping line-up of DJs, including David Guetta, Carl Cox, Black Coffee, and Armin van Buuren, among many others.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a Swiss company and a leading metaverse developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver next-generation virtual experiences in entertainment and social interaction.

The award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse project, the company's flagship product, is currently the only global XR multiplayer platform that immerses users into multi-sensory experiences in virtual worlds, across content hubs of various forms.

These include immersive musical experiences in the epicenter of entertainment, PRISM world, self-discovery programs and guided meditations unfolding within the spiritual environment of MOTION world, and a new type of transversal social interaction enabled by a million-strong community of AI-controlled autonomous virtual beings inhabiting the metaverse.

Sensorium leans on its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology and entertainment partners to shape the environments and content of its metaverse.

In addition to the innovative developments in the fields of virtual reality and AI, accessible through a wide variety of interfaces, Sensorium is also a leading Web3 company enabling a stack of pioneering blockchain and decentralized solutions.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, supporting portfolio companies from token listing to market making to OTC trading solutions. With offices in Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, Hong Kong, South Korea and BVI, DWF Labs is part of the parent firm Digital Wave Finance (DWF), which consistently ranks among the top 5 trading entities by volume in the cryptocurrency world through its proprietary technology for high-frequency trading.

