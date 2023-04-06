FnF Research: Strategic Analysis of Global Pet Supplement Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2030, Predicts Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global pet supplement market size was worth around USD 1.91 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.12 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.91% between 2023 and 2030.





Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pet-supplement-market

Pet Supplement Market: Overview

The industry works with the production, storage, and distribution of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and other products that can be critical to the health and growth of pets including birds, dogs, cats, and other types of domesticated animals. The products are heavily researched and undergo quality checks before they become available in the commercial market. The end goal of the products or supplements is to ensure animal well-being and encourage healthy growth during their lifetime.

Some supplements have generic applications while some may target specific concerns like digestive issues, joint pain, and skin-related problems. The industry is showing tremendous growth in the coming years but may also struggle with challenges and restraints due to several factors.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/pet-supplement-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global pet supplement market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.91% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global pet supplement market size was valued at around USD 1.91 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.12 billion , by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing pet ownership rate

Based on application segmentation, hip & joint was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on form segmentation, chewable were the leading form in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Pet Supplement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By From (Powders, Pill & Tablets, Chewables, and Others), By Pet Type (Cats, Dogs, and Others), By Application (Digestive Health, Skin & Coat, Hip & Joint, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data, and Forecast 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Pet Supplement Market: Growth Drivers

The growing rate of pet ownership propels market demand.

The global pet supplement market is projected to grow owing to the increasing rate of pet adoption observed across the globe. There are several reasons, including personal choices and medical factors, that are causing a rise in the number of people opting for pets. For instance, an increasing number of people choose to not have biological children voluntarily and instead adopt pets in addition to couples of individuals who, for medical reasons, are unable to biologically produce. Furthermore, there are certain medical issues in which patients are recommended to be accompanied by pets like dogs at all times. These animals are companion pets and play a crucial role in a patient's physical and mental safety. With the rise in the number of pet owners, the demand for associated supplements is growing at a rapid rate since owners are willing to spend extra money on their pet's well-being and safety.

Global Pet Supplement Market: Restraints

Restricted research to act as a major restraint.

Although the research community is growing, there is a significant lack of resources invested in the research and development of existing or new pet supplements. This issue, most concretely, exists in the global industry where there is limited research on understanding the implications of supplement consumption in pets over a period of time.

Some of the most commonly occurring side effects due to supplement consumption include allergic reactions, overdose, and digestive concerns. Some of them may be more serious than others. However, it is one of the major growth restrictions in the industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/pet-supplement-market

Global Pet Supplement Market: Opportunities

Innovation to open more doors for expansion.

One of the key opportunities is that the market players can invest in innovation and development in the industry. Currently, there is a significant lack of product innovation in the global pet supplement market. With the changing lifestyle and eating patterns of pets, their medical issues are bound to change over the years. More resources need to be invested in understanding the largely unexplored segment of pet health leading to higher development for supplements that target specific concerns with no side effects.

Global Pet Supplement Market: Challenges

Distribution of expired or illegal supplements acts as a major challenge for the players.

One of the most significant challenges faced that largely affects the sales volume in the industry is the sales and distribution of illegal or illicit pet supplements along with the presence of suppliers that are responsible for the circulation of expired medicines in the market. Such supplements can severely impact the health of the pets and due to the absence of regulatory measures in place that ensure such activities are stopped, the number of illegal suppliers has increased over the years.

Global Pet Supplement Market: Segmentation

The global pet supplement market is segmented based on form, pet type, application, and region.

Based on form, the global market segments are powders, pills & tablets, chewable, and others.

Although the preference depends on various factors, the largest contributor in the segment was the chewable form of supplements

This was followed by pills & tablets, and powders

The popularity of chewable is owing to the ease of administration in terms of intake along with the convenience they offer to pet owners

Pills & tablets generally have specific applications and are used to target certain health conditions

Powders are used by pet owners that require to add supplements to pet food products

A recent report by Animal Medicines, Australia , suggested that on average, Australians spend a total of AUD 12 billion on pet supplements every year

Based on pet type, the global market divisions are cats, dogs, and others.

Based on application, the global market is divided into digestive health, skin & coat, hip & joint, and others.

Currently, the industry is led by the hip & joint segment owing to the increasing population of older pets

These medicines are used in pets who suffer from physical liability owing to age or other concerns

Digestive health is another major leading segment whereas skin & coat supplements are used in cases related to skin concerns and shredding, which is very common in pets like dogs and cats

The food intake of an adult dog is generally between 2 to 3% of its body weight

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/pet-supplement-market

List of Key Players in Pet Supplement Market:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Kemin Industries

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Mars Petcare Inc.

NutriScience Innovations LLC

Nestlé Purina PetCare

PetIQ Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories

Virbac Group

Nutri-Pet Research Inc.

PetLife Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PetMed Express Inc.

PetAg Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for PET SUPPLEMENT Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the PET SUPPLEMENT Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the PET SUPPLEMENT Market Industry?

What segments does the PET SUPPLEMENT Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the PET SUPPLEMENT Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.91 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.91 % 2023-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2022 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030 Segments Covered By From, Pet Type, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Bayer Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Kemin Industries, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Mars Petcare Inc., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Nestlé Purina PetCare, PetIQ Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, Virbac Group, Nutri-Pet Research Inc., PetLife Pharmaceuticals Inc., PetMed Express Inc., PetAg Inc., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/pet-supplement-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/pet-supplement-market

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Mankind Pharma, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, announced its entry into the pet supplement market with the launch of a new range of dog food called PetStar. With the move, the company has managed to diversify its pet food division and emphasize its hold on the industry. PetStar can be consumed by dogs and cats

Mankind Pharma, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, announced its entry into the pet supplement market with the launch of a new range of dog food called PetStar. With the move, the company has managed to diversify its pet food division and emphasize its hold on the industry. PetStar can be consumed by dogs and cats In March 2023 , Solid Gold, a game-changer in the cats and dogs nutrition sector, announced the launch of 5 new supplements that are meant for all dog breeds across sizes and ages. The new supplements are called Gut Health and Pet Pal-lergy Pro, Grass Guardian, Leaps & Hounds Grass Burn, Mellow Belly, Allergy Support, and Hip & Joint. They became available on Amazon for purchase

Solid Gold, a game-changer in the cats and dogs nutrition sector, announced the launch of 5 new supplements that are meant for all dog breeds across sizes and ages. The new supplements are called Gut Health and Pet Pal-lergy Pro, Grass Guardian, Leaps & Hounds Grass Burn, Mellow Belly, Allergy Support, and Hip & Joint. They became available on Amazon for purchase In September 2022 , Opal Pets, a producer of the vegan form of animal supplements, launched Perfect Powder which is a new range of vegan vitamin C and is complete with amino acids and minerals

Regional Dominance:

North America to register the highest growth.

North America to lead with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The US and Canada are expected to lead the regional market owing to the rising rate of pet adoption along with the financial capabilities of the regional population to care for pets as compared to various developing or under-developed nations. Furthermore, the high awareness rate about the availability of pet supplements and their benefits along with growing investment toward developing a better infrastructure for pet care could lead to higher revenue.

Europe is another important market for the industry as the pet adoption rate is growing steadily with France and Germany as potential contributors. Asia-Pacific may emerge as a lucrative market due to rising urbanization leading to a higher number of people adopting pets along with a significant number of players from the pharmaceutical sector entering the pet care market.

Global Pet Supplement Market is segmented as follows:

Pet Supplement Market: By From Outlook (2023-2030)

Powders

Pill & Tablets

Chewables

Others

Pet Supplement Market: By Pet Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Cats

Dogs

Others

Pet Supplement Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Digestive Health

Skin & Coat

Hip & Joint

Others

Pet Supplement Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-pet-supplement-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Tapioca Pearls Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global tapioca pearls market size was worth around USD 5.21 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.9% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global tapioca pearls market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.9% between 2023 and 2030. Food Pathogen Testing Market : According to Facts and Factors, the global food pathogen testing market size was worth around USD 4.51 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 9.1 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2028.

According to Facts and Factors, the global food pathogen testing market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2028. All-in-One Cooking Food Processors Market : According to Facts and Factors, the global all-in-one cooking food processors market size was worth around USD 1987.88 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3068.89 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2028.

According to Facts and Factors, the global all-in-one cooking food processors market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2028. Energy Drinks Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global energy drinks market size was worth around USD 46 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 108 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.15% between 2022 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global energy drinks market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.15% between 2022 and 2028. Vegetable Seeds Market: According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global vegetable seeds market size was worth around USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.45 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.31% between 2022 and 2028.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Food & Beverages Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strategic-analysis-of-global-pet-supplement-market-size-projected-to-reach-usd-3-12-billion-by-2030--predicts-facts--factors-301791735.html