Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA6540141091 Grid Battery Metals Inc. 06.04.2023 CA3980841033 Grid Battery Metals Inc. 11.04.2023 Tausch 1:1

CA00833F1099 African Energy Metals Inc. 06.04.2023 CA00833F2089 African Energy Metals Inc. 11.04.2023 Tausch 4:1