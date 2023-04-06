DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», « Nornickel» or the «Company»)

NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Moscow, April 6, 2023 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has determined a list of nominees to the Board of Directors for the AGM vote.

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by shareholders are as follows:

-- Sergey Batekhin

-- Elena Bezdenezhnykh

-- Andrey Bougrov

-- Petr Voznenko

-- Sergey Volk - independent

-- Valery Grinenko - independent

-- Alexandra Zakharova

-- Marianna Zakharova

-- Larisa Zelkova

-- Irina Komarova - independent

-- Sergey Malyshev

-- Artur Melikyan - independent

-- Evgeny Shvarts - independent

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by the Board of Directors are as follows:

-- Denis Alexandrov - independent

-- Alexey Ivanov - independent

-- Stanislav Luchitsky - independent

-- Anton Sychev - independent

-- Egor Sheibak

Andrey Bougrov, Chairman of Nornickel's Board of Directors, commented on this subject:

"This year the Board of Directors and major shareholders of the Company nominated a record number of independent candidates for the Board of Directors. I believe that increased representation of independent directors with diverse professional experience will enhance the work of the Board and its committees and increase the transparency of the management decision making".

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

