Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER / PDMR a) Position/status INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 91.7 cents 100,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

5 April 2023

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

