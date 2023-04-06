The launch underscores the growing demand for enterprise mobile application security solutions, and debuts VerimatrixCybersecurity.com, featuring ongoing threat advisories, plus an all new design for the Verimatrix XTD platform

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its launch of a new cybersecurity microsite (verimatrixcybersecurity.com), a new UX for its Extended Threat Defense (XTD) product, and a new VMX Labs research team offering cyber threat advisories and insights.

"I am excited to unveil a new UX for our cybersecurity product, Extended Threat Defense, along with new services from Verimatrix to help our customers secure their mobile app ecosystems, and rapidly detect and respond to threats including zero day attacks," said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. "Today, most companies interact with their customers via mobile applications. If that app is compromised, the connection between the company and their customers is at risk. Verimatrix XTD protects the connection of businesses to their consumers -- and there is nothing more important than that."

Just this year, large mobile-app breaches made headlines through their new use of overlay attacks within mobile app attacks, leading users to believe they were interacting with legitimate apps when they're really arming bad actors with sensitive information and even their personal banking details.

CISOs, SOC teams, fraud departments and developers can now turn to VerimatrixCybersecurity.com for the latest information surrounding mobile app security and the extended ecosystem of connected devices and lurking threats.

Today's launch includes:

New cybersecurity microsite Verimatrix also launched VerimatrixCybersecurity.com to offer a centralized destination and resource center for its XTD cloud platform. The microsite includes a host of new resources, including videos and white papers.

Verimatrix also launched VerimatrixCybersecurity.com to offer a centralized destination and resource center for its XTD cloud platform. The microsite includes a host of new resources, including videos and white papers. New VMX Labs Led by Klaus Schenk, Verimatrix's senior vice president of security and threat research, VMX Labs aims to provide ongoing cyber threat advisories, as well as insights and commentary from VMX Lab team members who investigate threat types and information helpful to application developers and even users.

Led by Klaus Schenk, Verimatrix's senior vice president of security and threat research, VMX Labs aims to provide ongoing cyber threat advisories, as well as insights and commentary from VMX Lab team members who investigate threat types and information helpful to application developers and even users. New Product UX for Verimatrix XTD Verimatrix delivers an amazing new user experience for its Extended Threat Defense product; a revamped UX and design that allows customers to more easily prevent, detect, respond and predict threats to mobile applications and the devices that connect to the critical infrastructure. The company has expanded its detection capabilities to the network, in addition to the application and device data. New capabilities include the ability to access network risk per application to protect the connection to the company's critical infrastructure, and this is all available now.

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered, and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports to sensitive financial and healthcare data, and mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com and www.verimatrixcybersecurity.com

