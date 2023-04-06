EirGrid assigned 7.2 GW of capacity in its latest auction, with 5.4 GW to come from gas power plants. The auction clearing price reached €83.050 ($90.554)/MW per year.Irish grid operator EirGrid has published the provisional results of its latest auction for the capacity market - the so-called T-4 Capacity Auction. The network operator allocated a total of 7,204 MW of capacity, with 5.4 GW to come from gas power plants, 195 MW from hydropower facilities, 108.9 MW from battery storage, 203.2 MW from pumped hydro storage, 50 MW from wind power, and 50.7 MW from steam turbines. The remaining share ...

