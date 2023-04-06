Regulatory News:

On April 6th, 2023, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.23-0248.

The document includes:

the 2022 Annual Financial Report

the Report on Corporate Governance; and

the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website

in Groupe SEB's website publications

on the AMF's website https://www.amf-france.org

The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.

Next key dates 2023 April 28 before market Q1 2023 sales and financial data May 17 | 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 26 after market H1 2023 sales and results October 26 after market 9-month 2023 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

