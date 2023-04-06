Regulatory News:
On April 6th, 2023, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.23-0248.
The document includes:
- the 2022 Annual Financial Report
- the Report on Corporate Governance; and
- the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website
- in Groupe SEB's website publications
- on the AMF's website https://www.amf-france.org
The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.
Next key dates 2023
April 28 before market
Q1 2023 sales and financial data
May 17 | 2:30 p.m. (Paris time)
Annual General Meeting
July 26 after market
H1 2023 sales and results
October 26 after market
9-month 2023 sales and financial data
Find us on www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005529/en/
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and IR Dept
Olivier Gernandt
Guillaume Baron
comfin@groupeseb.com
Tel: +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Dept
Cathy Pianon
Anissa Djaadi
presse@groupeseb.com
Tel. 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00
Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Claire Doligez
Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac
caroline.simon@image7.fr
cdoligez@image7.fr
isegonzac@image7.fr
Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70