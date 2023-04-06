DJ BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak is launching a new CDN solution offering unparalleled technological and ecological performance

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak is launching a new CDN solution offering unparalleled technological and ecological performance . The next generation of its "Advanced CDN" solution gives an exceptional streaming experience . It offers substantial environmental benefits with energy consumption that is four times lower than theprevious generation . A new sales driver for Broadpeak Cesson-Sévigné (France), 6 April 2023 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is today announcing the launch of a next-generation CDN solution offering unequalled streaming performance and energy efficiency. "Advanced CDN" for managing and optimising streaming content has been a fundamental part of Broadpeak's service from the outset. Its commercial success stems from its open (interoperability), dynamic (adaptable to network conditions) and elastic (demand-adjustable) architecture. Now Broadpeak is launching the next generation of this solution, offering an unparalleled streaming experience with low latency for big spectator sports events. It also offers massive energy savings with energy consumption that is four times lower than the previous generation. The latest "Advanced CDN" steers Broadpeak's streaming servers with an individual capacity of up to 725 Gigabytes (Gbps) a second, giving a ratio of Gbps per watt well above any other solution on the market. It also opens up new business models and greater prospects for monetisation for network operators by providing streaming infrastructures to third parties in the form of CDN services. A policy of ongoing innovation to boost sales This new cutting edge solution sees Broadpeak forge ahead with innovation in line with the roadmap announced during its IPO. It further widened the tech gap with its competitors in recent months when it introduced the new generation streaming software BkS450 (press release of 12 December 2022), on which the new CDN solution draws, and enhanced its SaaS offering (press release of 18 January 2023). These developments bring new sales drivers for Broadpeak and broaden the revenue streams on its installed base. Commenting, Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak, said: "By offering unrivalled streaming quality and user experience at the same time as a reduced carbon footprint, our next-generation CDN solution is a perfect response to the evolving video services industry and growing environmental concerns. We are especially excited about the prospect of presenting this new offer at the centennial NAB Show, the industry's pinnacle event, which takes place from 16 to 19 April in Las Vegas." Upcoming events: CONTACTS

Upcoming events:
CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS Investors@broadpeak.tv broadpeak@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr + 33(0)2 22 74 03 50 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 25 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 26 . 2022 Annual Results: 27 April 2023, after market close . 1^st quarter Revenue: 16 May 2023, after market close

About Broadpeak Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2021, Broadpeak had 125 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacableò. Broadpeak has more than 240 employees in 21 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. Broadpeak generates approximately 90% of its revenue internationally. Since 2015, Broadpeak has posted average annual growth of around 40%. For 2026, the objective is to reach EUR100 million in sales, i.e. a more than threefold increase in activity compared to 2021, with an EBITDA margin of 20%.

