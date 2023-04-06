Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Post Covid Professional Hygiene Market Witnessing Rebound Sales, The Market is Set to Reach $21.71 Billion - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the professional hygiene market will grow at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2022-2028.





BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE "PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE MARKET"

90 - Tables

146 - Figures

318 - Pages

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest market for professional hygiene products, followed by Europe and APAC. The rise in awareness of personal hygiene practices and the COVID-19 and other infectious disease outbreaks across geographies has accelerated the demand for professional hygiene solutions. Moreover, the demand for soap dispensers, sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and surface cleaning and disinfecting products has risen considerably compared to the pre-pandemic period. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a catalyst for overall market growth and has provided long-term growth opportunities for vendors in the market. The availability of several brands and a wide range of products has given customers many choices per their requirements. Also, e-commerce platforms have positively influenced the market and enabled vendors to promote and launch their products.

PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 21.71 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 15.93 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.29 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Market Dynamics Infectious Disease Outbreaks Across the World

Growing Health Consciousness among Consumers

Increasing Influence of the Internet in Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior Largest Market North America

GROWING POPULARITY OF ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS BOOSTING THE MARKET DEMAND

Many companies are creating cleaning products using more natural ingredients than harmful chemicals. Sustainable toiletries formulated with organic and natural ingredients that are kinder to the skin are highly demanded in several countries. The increasing popularity of organic sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable, is also likely to influence market growth due to safety concerns associated with the use of soaps and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

ADVENT OF IOT-POWERED AUTOMATIC SOAP DISPENSERS POSITIVELY IMPACTING THE MARKET GROWTH

Vendors in the automatic soap dispenser are integrating IoT (Internet of Things) with their soap dispensing products to provide a no-touch sanitary experience without water or soap solution spillage. IoT-enabled soap dispensers offer more benefits to users, such as ensuring that people wash their hands properly for 20 seconds, per WHO recommendations. These dispensers enable custodial crews to monitor the foot traffic in restrooms and easily detect when a soap dispenser is getting low on soap without requiring manual inspection. Similarly, IoT-enabled soap dispensers enable customers in the food industry to improve employee hygiene compliance by monitoring the amount of soap/sanitizer used by employees.

VENDOR INSIGHTS

Several players in the market have launched professional hygiene solutions that enable data-driven cleaning in public restrooms. For instance, in 2018, Essity, one of the leading companies in the market, launched an innovative technology solution named Tork EasyCube Intelligent Facility Cleaning System to help managers maintain clean public spaces. The solution uses people counters and connected dispensers to give cleaners, and managers access to real-time data regarding immediate cleaning requirements. By digitalizing cleaning systems, cleaning managers can use real-time data to maximize operational efficiency and allow cleaning teams to spend more time on critical tasks. Using insights gained from real-time data enables facility managers to transform their way of working and achieve higher staff satisfaction and better results by empowering their cleaners to work smartly and more efficiently.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Essity Aktiebolag

KIMBERLEY CLARK

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Koch Industries

Cascades

Ableman International

Accent Controls

American Specialties

Askon Hygiene Products

Becto

Best Sanitizers

Bobrick

Bradley

Brightwell Dispensers

Bright Pancar

Christeyns

Cipla

Cleenol Group

Contec

Dihour

Dreumex

Ecolab

Euronics

EcoHydra Technologies

Fluid Energy Group

GOJO Industries

G9 Chemicals

Hokwang Industries

Himalaya Global Holdings

Hi-Genie

JVD

Kutol

Kiilto

LinkWell

Lion

Nice-Pak Products

Pal International

PAUN HARTMANN

SOFIDEL

SC Johnson

STERIS

Stryker

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Safetec of America

Vi-Jon

Vectair Systems

Whiteley

Zep

Zoono Group

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Tissues and Napkins

Wiping and Cleaning

Soaps and Sanitizers

Application

Hospitality

Commercial

Public Interest

Healthcare

Industrial

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Spain



Italy



The UK

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

