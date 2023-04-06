Southern Company: TOUR Championship Announces Record $5.5 Million Donation From 2022 Tournament

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Southern Company:

TOUR Championship officials announced a record $5.5 million charitable donation from the 2022 tournament, up from $3.7 million in 2021. The announcement was made during Atlanta Land Trust's groundbreaking for The Trust at East Lake, a 40-townhome development that is being aided by the TOUR Championship's charitable donation and will provide permanently affordable homeownership for East Lake residents beginning in the fall of 2025.

With the support of its Proud Partners Coca-Cola, Southern Company and Accenture, the TOUR Championship has now raised more than $48 million for local nonprofits since the event was first staged at East Lake Golf Club in 1998, including its five charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, Focused Community Strategies, Grove Park Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and First Tee - Metro Atlanta.

"To be in a position each year to further invest in our local community through the TOUR Championship is a testament to the commitment of our incredible partners, the local business community and our loyal fans," said TOUR Championship Executive Director Alex Urban. "Charitable giving is at the heart of what we do at the PGA TOUR and here at the TOUR Championship; to be able to give back in this manner is what it's all about. And without the support of so many people, we would be unable to make such a positive and tangible impact in East Lake and across the Greater Atlanta Metro area. Today's groundbreaking with the Atlanta Land Trust is just one example of how we're helping those in our community who need it most."

The East Lake Foundation, with the support of the TOUR Championship, is a philanthropic partner of The Trust at East Lake project, which will help further the Foundation's efforts to expand affordable housing availability in the East Lake community and empower families to pursue economic vitality for themselves and future generations through affordable homeownership.

"The generous charitable contribution from the 2022 TOUR Championship has allowed us to close the remaining gap in our fundraising commitment to the Atlanta Land Trust," said Ilham Askia, President and CEO, East Lake Foundation. We're thrilled that the CF Foundation's donation of the land and the East Lake Foundation's support has enabled the Atlanta Land Trust to offer all 40 townhomes at an affordable price for families looking to purchase a home in East Lake."

The TOUR Championship will also continue its support of First Tee - Metro Atlanta and the annual "HOPE Tee Shot," a tournament tradition that selects one boy and one girl from First Tee - Metro Atlanta to hit the opening tee shots at the tournament. In 2022, the TOUR Championship announced the creation of the HOPE Shot Scholarship, which is funded by Accenture and provides $5,000 for each HOPE Tee Shot honoree to help achieve their dreams in golf and in life.

In addition to the 2022 tournament's $5.5 million charitable total, the event raised $1.385 million through the TOUR Championship Charity Challenge - a nine-hole exhibition staged on the eve of the 2022 TOUR Championship - that featured former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tom Glavine; former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones; and 2022 Payne Stewart Award recipient Billy Andrade. The match, which was broadcast live on GOLF Channel, was supported through the efforts of Coca-Cola, Southern Company, and Accenture, along with several Atlanta-based corporations.

The 2023 TOUR Championship returns to East Lake Golf Club, August 23-27. Tickets are now on sale at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.

About the TOUR Championship

The TOUR Championship is the culmination of the PGA TOUR season and the FedExCup Playoffs where the TOUR's top 30 global stars compete for the sport's ultimate prize, the FedExCup. Since their inception, the Playoffs have concluded in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club, which has an undeniable aura and historical significance as the place where the legendary career of Bobby Jones was born. The 2023 tournament will be played Aug. 23-27. The tournament has raised more than $42 million in charitable funds since 1998 and proudly supports the East Lake Foundation; Focused Community Strategies; the Grove Park Foundation; Purpose Built Schools Atlanta; and First Tee - Metro Atlanta. Accenture, The Coca-Cola Company and Southern Company are the exclusive Proud Partners of the TOUR Championship.

