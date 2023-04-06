Engine Gaming and Media Inc.: Engine Gaming Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing and Consolidation, Name Change and Closing of GameSquare Transaction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (GAME) ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 7,673,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") of the Company at an issue price of US$1.25 per Subscription Receipt, including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$9,591,250. The Offering was led by Roth Canada, Inc. (the "Agent") as the sole agent and sole bookrunner.

The Subscription Receipts will be consolidated on the same ratio as the Consolidation (as discussed below) of the common shares prior to conversion into common shares of the Company. On closing of the Arrangement with GameSquare (as discussed below), the consolidated Subscription Receipts will automatically be exchanged on a one-to-one basis for consolidated common shares of the Company without any further action on the part of the holder and without payment of additional consideration.

The Agent was paid a corporate finance fee of US$125,000 and commissions totalling US$81,813.

The Company also announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the Company's name to "GameSquare Holdings, Inc." (the "Name Change") and to consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every four existing common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on April 11, 2023.

The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of the plan of arrangement with GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare") is to be effective on April 11, 2023 (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, common shares of GameSquare will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.020655 of a post-Consolidation common share of the Company for each common share of GameSquare, which will result in the issuance of approximately 6,494,177 consolidated common shares of the Company to former shareholders of GameSquare. Following conversion of the consolidated Subscription Receipts, the common shares of the Company shall be held approximately as follows: former Engine shareholders - 33.6%; former GameSquare shareholders - 51.2%; and, former Subscription Receipt holders - 15.2%.

The Company will remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAME". The Company will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on April 11, 2023.

Information for GameSquare Shareholders

In order to receive common shares of the Company on closing of the Arrangement, registered GameSquare shareholders that hold their shares directly in their own name (and not through an intermediary such as a bank, securities broker or other institution) are required to deposit the certificate(s) or direct registration statement (DRS) advice(s) representing such GameSquare shares along with a validly completed and duly executed letter of transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc. The letter of transmittal was previously sent to registered shareholders and is also available under GameSquare's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Non-registered GameSquare shareholders will receive the consideration they are entitled to under the Arrangement through the intermediary in whose name their GameSquare shares are registered. GameSquare common shares will be halted from trading at the start of trading on April 11, 2023 and subsequently delisted in connection with the completion of the Arrangement.

Related Party Transaction

Certain insiders of the Company (the "Participating Insiders") participated in the Offering. The participation of the Participating Insiders constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Participating Insiders' participation in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) provides unparalleled live streaming data and social analytics, influencer relationship management and monetization, and programmatic advertising to support the world's largest video gaming companies, brand marketers, ecommerce companies, media publishers and agencies to drive new streams of revenue. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute, and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Gaming generates revenue through a combination of software-as-a-service subscription fees, managed services, and programmatic advertising. For more information, please visit www.enginegaming.com.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is a vertically integrated, international digital media and entertainment company enabling global brands to connect and interact with gaming and esports fans. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Swingman LLC (dba ZONED), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio, and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business. GameSquare is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Company Contact:

Lou Schwartz

647-725-7765

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

GAME@mzgroup.us

GameSquare Contact:

Paolo DiPasquale, Chief Strategy Officer

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: IR@gamesquare.com

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: IR@gamesquare.com

