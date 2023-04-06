Sustainable Apparel Coalition: Podcast: The EU Commission & the Green Claims Directive

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition

In this episode of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Drivers of Change podcast, we speak to Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, Founder and Director of 2B Policy, and Chair of Policy Hub, about the recent publication of the Substantiating Green Claims Directive from the EU Commission. We talk about the ambition of the Directive, what companies can do and where the Directive may have come up short, as well as what needs to happen next.

Listen to the podcast, titled The EU Commission & the Green Claims Directive on the SAC website. To read our full statement, check out this page.





