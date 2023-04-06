3BL Alerts: Papa Johns Advances Commitments to People, Pizza and the Planet in 2022 Corporate Responsibility Highlights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Papa Johns recently released its Corporate Responsibility Highlights report, sharing progress on our People, Pizza, Planet framework and commitments. From pledging to donate 10 million meals to those in need over the next five years through a partnership between Papa Johns and The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community, to partnering with our franchisees to award nearly $1.6 million to almost 180 organizations through the Foundation's Building Community Fund grant program, in 2022 Papa Johns showed the world what it means to be "Better, Together."

People:

Our top strategic priority as a company is to build a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusivity and winning. All flavors are welcome at our table, where last year we gathered to celebrate milestones and recognitions such as:

Being named #1 pizza company on Forbes 2022 list of World's Best Employers and the only pizza company featured on Forbes 2022 list of Best Employers for Diversity

Earning a 100 percent score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year

Expanding Dough & Degrees, our fully funded tuition program, to team members working as few as 10 hours per week

Pizza:

Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® isn't just our tagline - it's our promise. As part of our journey to Better in 2022, Papa Johns:

Invested more than $56 million with diverse and small suppliers across our value chain

Introduced oven-baked Papa Bowls, a crust-less option that combines pizza toppings, cheese and our signature sauces, the newest way we are meeting our customers' wide range of dietary needs and preferences

Donated 190,000 meals to more than 200 community organizations through our Harvest Program, through which we donate incorrect or uncollected orders that would otherwise go to the landfill

Planet:

In our restaurants, Quality Control Centers, Corporate Hubs and fleet, last year we ramped up efforts to monitor and reduce our environmental impacts, including:

Diverting 197,000+ pounds of waste from landfills by reusing and recycling 65,000+ dough trays, avoiding the use of single-use packaging to deliver our fresh, never-frozen original dough

Increase transparency and reporting our Scope 1 and 2 emissions, an important step in our environmental journey

Investing in an energy management system, installing smart thermostats and expanding our Shore Power Electric program, which uses electricity to refrigerate our delivery trucks during loading and unloading, which reduces diesel fuel consumption

Media Contact:

Harrison Sheffield

Senior Communications Manager

Papa John's International

470-751-4483

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Alerts on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL Alerts

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl-alerts

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL Alerts

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748016/Papa-Johns-Advances-Commitments-to-People-Pizza-and-the-Planet-in-2022-Corporate-Responsibility-Highlights