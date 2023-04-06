UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 17 financial advisor teams based in the Southern California and Hawaiian areas of the firm's Pacific Desert market, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisor Teams list for 2023.

The Pacific Desert market consists of branches in Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona. Of the 17 advisor teams recognized, four are based in the firm's Newport Beach office; one holds offices in both Newport Beach and New Mexico, ranking first in New Mexico; one is in Irvine, CA; four are based in San Diego; five are based in La Jolla, CA; and two are in Honolulu.

"These outstanding advisor teams are committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals by providing personalized, comprehensive wealth management services and advice beyond investing," said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert and SoCal Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA. "Congratulations to our advisor teams for this prestigious industry recognition."

The teams, and where they rank in the state lists, are:

Newport Beach, CA

Newport Legacy Wealth Management (#2): Marc Foster, Brian Gooding, Blake Foster, Alan Freeman

(#2): Marc Foster, Brian Gooding, Blake Foster, Alan Freeman Signature Legacy Wealth Management (#16): Thomas Podmajersky, Nicholas Villasenor, Tyler B. Smith

(#16): Thomas Podmajersky, Nicholas Villasenor, Tyler B. Smith Riley Koyanagi Wealth Management (#39): James C. Riley, Adam Koyanagi

(#39): James C. Riley, Adam Koyanagi Miremadi-Heintz Group (#58): Michael Miremadi, Christopher Heintz, Sam Davidson

Newport Beach, CA and Santa Fe, NM

NewCoast Wealth Advisors (#1 in NM): Ed Levin, John Vasquez, Manuel Monasterio

Irvine, CA

Thompson Katzaroff Kottmeier Group (#3): Mike Thompson, Joseph Katzaroff, Sasha Kottmeier, Taylor Thompson

La Jolla, CA:

Paradigm Group (Private Wealth) (#10): Braydon Hamilton, Stephen LaFata, Theodore Rutter

(Private Wealth) (#10): Braydon Hamilton, Stephen LaFata, Theodore Rutter The Baldwin Group (#23): Frank Baldwin, Brian Donaldson, Alex Howell

(#23): Frank Baldwin, Brian Donaldson, Alex Howell SGM Wealth Management (#27): Glen Sage, Scott Sugarman, Michael Tusan

(#27): Glen Sage, Scott Sugarman, Michael Tusan RG Wealth Partners (#30): Chris Radici, Andrew Galewski

(#30): Chris Radici, Andrew Galewski The Pitzak Group (#51): Chris Pitzak, Reid Chase

San Diego, CA:

The Thompson Wealth Management Group (#28): Earl Thompson, Bryan Thompson

San Diego Wealth Management (#33): Jeffrey Adams, Brian Young, Judith Seaver

(#28): Earl Thompson, Bryan Thompson (#33): Jeffrey Adams, Brian Young, Judith Seaver Andreasen Gleeson Wealth Management (#38): Peter Andreasen, Candice Gleeson, Ryan Green

(#38): Peter Andreasen, Candice Gleeson, Ryan Green Dawson Wealth Management (#65): Edward L. Dawson, Kyle Dawson, Adrianne Hoy, Patty Bribiesca

Honolulu, HI:

Megorden Group (#4): Matthew Megorden, Michael W. Miller, Todd Iacovelli

(#4): Matthew Megorden, Michael W. Miller, Todd Iacovelli The Hamano Yoneshige Team (#8): Kyle Yoneshige, Lori Hamano

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list is comprised of more than 2,800 teams across the country, collectively managing approximately $4 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, including telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, revenue trends, assets under management and compliance records.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

